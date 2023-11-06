Taysom Hill’s game-worn gear from historic performance headed to Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame has requested some of Saints’ “Swiss Army Knife” Taysom Hill’s game-worn gear from Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears, following his remarkable NFL career achievement.

Hill secured his 10th receiving touchdown during the second quarter of the game.

He now becomes only the fifth player in NFL history to record 10 touchdowns in passing, receiving, and rushing.

Frank Gifford, who reached the 10-10-10 mark in 1964, is the last player to join the club.

In a post-game press conference, Hill expressed his overwhelming gratitude for this record-breaking achievement and credited his creative coaches for providing him with opportunities.

In his seven seasons, Hill has scored 26 rushing touchdowns, 10 receiving touchdowns, and 11 passing touchdowns.

