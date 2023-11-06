BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Taysom Hill’s game-worn gear from historic performance headed to Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football...
New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame has requested some of Saints’ “Swiss Army Knife” Taysom Hill’s game-worn gear from Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears, following his remarkable NFL career achievement.

Hill secured his 10th receiving touchdown during the second quarter of the game.

He now becomes only the fifth player in NFL history to record 10 touchdowns in passing, receiving, and rushing.

Frank Gifford, who reached the 10-10-10 mark in 1964, is the last player to join the club.

SAINTS HEADLINES

After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bears

Saints force five turnovers, defeat Bears, 24-17

In a post-game press conference, Hill expressed his overwhelming gratitude for this record-breaking achievement and credited his creative coaches for providing him with opportunities.

In his seven seasons, Hill has scored 26 rushing touchdowns, 10 receiving touchdowns, and 11 passing touchdowns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Bears vs Saints Recap
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) runs after intercepting a pass during the...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bears
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) makes a touchdown catch over Saints safety Tyrann...
Saints force five turnovers, defeat Bears, 24-17
Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Indianapolis cornerback Dallis Flowers (33)...
Saints look to build on offensive momentum Sunday against Bears