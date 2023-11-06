BBB Accredited Business
Three-alarm fire displaces seven in Treme

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fire crews on the scene of an overnight fire on Rocheblave Street are investigating what caused the blaze.

The fire spread to five homes and displaced seven people, including two children.

The fire department says they got the call shortly after midnight this morning and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire here North Rocheblave.

21 fire units carrying nearly 60 firefighters responded and the fire was under control around 1:30 a.m.

The NOFD says the fire started in a shed in the backyard of a home on Ursuline Avenue and spread to the balcony of a blighted four-plex.

Fire crews say this house had fire damage from a fire earlier this year.

The good news is no injuries are reported but the cause is still under investigation.

