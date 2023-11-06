BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Watching for fog this week as the warmth remains

Highs will be in the 80s for most of the work week
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The trend in weather as we enter a new work week is for us to get warmer and certainly more humid.

That increasing humidity is a cause for concern in the fog department. Patchy dense fog will be a possibility each and every morning this week as winds remain light, humidity values rise and smoke remains prevalent in our atmosphere. After the fog concerns of the morning hours, the afternoons will be quite warm with highs in the 80s.

Some subtle changes will be noted late week as our next front approaches the region. This will yield “some” rain chances in the long range forecast - especially Friday into Saturday. I don’t want to get too carried away on that chance for wet weather as the ongoing drought has erased most rain threats as they get closer. We’ll see how this one plays out!

Next weekend will bring a slight cool down behind that front but the possibility of lingering clouds and maybe even some rain showers is certainly on the table.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, shows Hurricane Otis...
Hurricane Otis’ shockingly rapid intensification raises eyebrows in storm-prone Louisiana
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Bruce: Dry skies through mid-week; Patchy morning fog possible
Bruce: Warming trend continues; Patchy morning fog
Next 7 Days
Warmup continues this week before the next front
Morning weather update for Sunday, Nov. 5
Bruce: Gradual warm up with dry skie
Bruce: A gradual warm up with dry skies into the new week; Turn back the clocks tonight