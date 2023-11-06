Watching for fog this week as the warmth remains

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The trend in weather as we enter a new work week is for us to get warmer and certainly more humid.

That increasing humidity is a cause for concern in the fog department. Patchy dense fog will be a possibility each and every morning this week as winds remain light, humidity values rise and smoke remains prevalent in our atmosphere. After the fog concerns of the morning hours, the afternoons will be quite warm with highs in the 80s.

Some subtle changes will be noted late week as our next front approaches the region. This will yield “some” rain chances in the long range forecast - especially Friday into Saturday. I don’t want to get too carried away on that chance for wet weather as the ongoing drought has erased most rain threats as they get closer. We’ll see how this one plays out!

Next weekend will bring a slight cool down behind that front but the possibility of lingering clouds and maybe even some rain showers is certainly on the table.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.