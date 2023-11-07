7-year-old accused of shooting Hollygrove 5-year-old with father’s gun, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 5-year-old Hollygrove child shot last week was wounded by a 7-year-old who fired his father’s handgun, according to court documents obtained Monday (Nov. 6) by Fox 8.

The account of the Nov. 1 shooting was provided by New Orleans police investigators in an affidavit seeking an arrest warrant for the children’s father, 32-year-old Kyle Charles.

At least three children were reported to be inside Charles’ home when the 5-year-old boy was shot in the chest. Police say a 6-year-old witnessed the shooting and told investigators that a 7-year-old took a gun from a safe in Charles’ room and shot the youngest child.

The victim’s mother tells Fox 8 the wounded child was treated at the hospital and released to her care Saturday. She said she was not home when the shooting occurred.

Police reported an extensive criminal history, several outstanding warrants, and an open felony drug charge for Charles.

Investigators said a search of the home uncovered a locked safe in Charles’ bedroom containing three handguns, ammunition and narcotics. Two of the weapons were reported as stolen.

Charles was arrested on the day of the shooting on an outstanding domestic abuse warrant. The following day, he was booked with firearm and drug charges. His bond was set last week at $275,000.

