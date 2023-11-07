BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Morning superfog causes 1-10 fatal crash; More is likely Wednesday morning

Bruce: Superfog likely again Wednesday morning
Bruce: Superfog likely again Wednesday morning(maxuser | WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the ongoing marsh fires in the east, the smoke is causing headaches for morning commuters. Fog is expected this time of year, but add the smoke that latches onto the water droplets, visibility within the smoke areas drop visibility fast to near zero. After the morning fog/smoke disperses, we can expect more sunny days and hot temps through Thursday.

High pressure keeps mostly clear skies around through the afternoon and temperatures are warming nicely, but an increase in moisture prompted the major super fog incident for Tuesday morning near the Michoud marsh fire. We will have to monitor conditions again moving into Wednesday morning as smoke will remain across the area with a light southerly wind bringing Gulf moisture into the region. As the high pressure pushes east a southwest flow in the upper levels settles over the region. Tuesday and Wednesday stay dry with a chance for rain pushing into the forecast late Thursday. The Fox 8 weather team is putting out a First Alert for a good chance for rain with the front approaching for the weekend. Expect 30 to 40 percent coverage with about a half inch of rain for those lucky enough to see showers.

