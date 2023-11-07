Reeves delivers speech claiming victory over Presley; other major state, county races called

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Election Day has winded down. 20 state races and 19 county races were to be decided by voters across Mississippi. Here’s how those races played out:

STATEWIDE ELECTIONS

After defeating both David Hardigree and John Witcher in August, Gov. Tate Reeves now claims victory over Democratic candidate Brandon Presley, who ran unopposed during primaries.

Incumbent Delbert Hosemann (R) has defeated D. Ryan Grover (D) and will remain Lieutenant Governor.

Greta Kemp Martin (D) falls to incumbent Lynn Fitch (R), who will remain Attorney General.

Incumbent Michael Watson (R) will remain Secretary of State after beating out Ty Pinkins (D).

For Treasurer, incumbent David McRae (R) fends off Addie Green (D).

Shad White (R) defeats Larry Bradford (D) to retain his role as Auditor.

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson (R) has defeated Robert Bradford (D), the winner of Mississippi’s only Democratic primary in August.

Mike Chaney (R) beats out Bruce Burton (D) and will remain Insurance Commissioner.

5 seats in the Senate and 6 House seats are also up for grabs.

LOCAL RACES

Todd Stewart (R) has defeated both Jonathan “Jon Jon” Johnson (I) and Kevin J. Stubbs (I) in the election for Stone County Sheriff. He replaces Sheriff Mike Farmer, who will retire at the end of his current term. The county also holds elections for District 2 Supervisor and Justice Court West.

In Pearl River County, incumbent Sheriff David Allison (R) declares victory over Joseph Haralson (D). Other winners include:

District 2 Supervisor — Malcolm Perry (R)

District 4 Supervisor — Jason Spence (R)

Justin W. Wetzel (R) has defeated Melvin J. Ray (I) for Harrison County Circuit Clerk. Theressia A. Lyons (D) has won Justice Court District 4 in the county.

Winners of races in Hancock County are as follows:

Chancery Clerk — Tiffany Lee Cowman (R)

District 2 Supervisor — Greg Shaw (R)

Justice Court Place 3 — Eric C. Moran Sr. (R)

Election Commission 2 — Tad J. Shaw

In Greene County, all seven local races have reached a conclusion. Winners are:

Sheriff — Ryan E. Walley (R)

Chancery Clerk — Michelle “Shelley” Dobbins Eubanks (R)

Tax Assessor & Collector — Mark Holder (R)

District 2 Supervisor — Frederick Lenard “Pete” Johnson (D)

District 4 Supervisor — John Wayne Barrow, Sr. (R)

District 5 Supervisor — David M. Tingle (R)

Justice Court Post 2 — Shannon Busby (R)

Any runoff elections will be held on November 28.

