FIRST ALERT: Cold front at the end of the week brings a chance for rain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain is finally in the forecast after a long stretch of dry weather.

A cold front moving through at the end of the week will bring rain chances all the way through the weekend.

Cold Front This Week (WVUE)

The system will arrive by Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and beneficial rain to the region. Some areas to the west along the Texas coastline could see up to 5 inches through the weekend as the boundary stalls out.

Rain totals could be up to an inch across southeastern Louisiana through Sunday due to the front positioning itself offshore. Isolated areas could see even higher rain totals.

The rain will be accompanied by cooler air in the 70s and cloudy skies through the start of next week.

Rain chances this week (WVUE)

Summer of Drought

Although October and November are typically our driest months of the year, it has been exceptionally dry through the summer months leading into fall.

This summer was the second driest on record. From June to the end of October was also the third driest on record.

With the lack of rain, much of the state is experiencing exceptional drought conditions. This has led to an active summer and fall of wildfires and marsh fires as well.

Drought Conditions (WVUE)

The only way to significantly reduce the drought conditions will be significant rainfall during the winter months. El Nino winters are typically wetter in the southeastern US, and the Climate Prediction Center outlook for the end of November is hinting at a pattern change trending towards more precipitation than normal. The same pattern is hinted at by the three-month outlook as we head into winter.

CPC Outlook (WVUE)

