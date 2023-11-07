BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

FIRST ALERT: Cold front at the end of the week brings a chance for rain

By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain is finally in the forecast after a long stretch of dry weather.

A cold front moving through at the end of the week will bring rain chances all the way through the weekend.

Cold Front This Week
Cold Front This Week(WVUE)

The system will arrive by Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and beneficial rain to the region. Some areas to the west along the Texas coastline could see up to 5 inches through the weekend as the boundary stalls out.

Rain totals could be up to an inch across southeastern Louisiana through Sunday due to the front positioning itself offshore. Isolated areas could see even higher rain totals.

The rain will be accompanied by cooler air in the 70s and cloudy skies through the start of next week.

Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)

Summer of Drought

Although October and November are typically our driest months of the year, it has been exceptionally dry through the summer months leading into fall.

This summer was the second driest on record. From June to the end of October was also the third driest on record.

With the lack of rain, much of the state is experiencing exceptional drought conditions. This has led to an active summer and fall of wildfires and marsh fires as well.

Drought Conditions
Drought Conditions(WVUE)

The only way to significantly reduce the drought conditions will be significant rainfall during the winter months. El Nino winters are typically wetter in the southeastern US, and the Climate Prediction Center outlook for the end of November is hinting at a pattern change trending towards more precipitation than normal. The same pattern is hinted at by the three-month outlook as we head into winter.

CPC Outlook
CPC Outlook(WVUE)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPERFOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue

Latest News

Bruce: Fog and superfog likely Wednesday morning
Bruce: More superfog likely Wednesday morning following deadly crash
An approaching cold front will bring a chance for showers late Thursday into Friday.
Nicondra: Mostly sunny and warm into the afternoon
Super fog forms
Super fog forms on I-10 near Irish Bayou
Afternoon weather update for Tuesday, Nov. 7