Junior High student arrested for alleged ‘hit list’ in Madisonville

A 14-year-old male junior high student was arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office...
A 14-year-old male junior high student was arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) following the discovery of a "hit list."(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old junior high student has been arrested following the discovery of a “hit list,” according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the investigation began after a student at a Madisonville-area junior high reported the list to school authorities on Mon., Nov. 6.

The 14-year-old was issued a summons on Tuesday for menacing. He was released to a parent under a custodial agreement to appear in court.

No other details were immediately available.

