Kenner firefighters make final push for millage to fund salary increases, equipment upgrades

KENNER (WVUE) - The city of Kenner, in conjunction with the Kenner Firefighters’ Association, is hosting a series of town hall meetings to answer citizens’ questions regarding the proposed millage increase on the November 18 ballot.

The millage, if approved, would go toward funding salary increases at the department, as well as equipment upgrades and station construction and renovations.

The fight moved from getting the initiative on the ballot to union members going door-to-door to advocate on behalf of firefighters with a starting pay of $8.92 per hour.

“We’ve just been canvassing, going door-to-door knocking in the neighborhoods,” said Matthew Hotard, President of the Kenner Firefighters’ Association. “The response has been overwhelming, kind of makes me smile.”

Hotard said salaries are the most critical component to be addressed, with starting pay for firefighters lower than many fast-food employees.

“This is a life-or-death situation for us, not to be dramatic but truthfully it is,” Hotard said. “The future of our department depends on it, really.”

Millages, basically tax rates, are assigned to property owners by the taxing agency and can vary based on property value and exemptions.

The current fire millage rate, which is paid by Kenner property owners to exclusively benefit the fire department, is 7.4 mills, a rate set in 1983.

“We’re working off a 40-year-old millage,” said Kenner Mayor Mike Glaser. “As the city expanded and grew, they rolled back some millages through the years where it should have probably kept up with the cost of living.”

If approved, the ballot initiative would get rid of the 7.4 mills and replace it with an 18.2 millage rate, an increase of 10.8 mills.

A mill in Kenner is worth $605,000, meaning the current fire millage only generates $4.1 million annually. The budget for the Kenner Fire Department is $12.9 million.

“The millage as it is now, the dedicated funding onto the fire department, does not come close to covering what it takes to run this fire department,” Glaser said, noting the city has been subsidizing the Kenner Fire Department out of its general fund. “It will give us the opportunity to leave some money in the general fund while addressing the needs of the fire department.”

The new millage rate would lift starting pay at the department to $13 per hour.

The Kenner Fire Department is currently class one rated by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana, a distinction Hotard notes is an impressive achievement, but one that could go away if the new millage does not become a reality.

“We need the men and women to be able to fill those seats, to fill those houses, because without them, without us, there is no fire department,” he said.

If you’re a Kenner homeowner and your property is assessed at $100,000 (excluding the first $75,000 which is exempted) you would be paying $3.83 per month. If your home is assessed at $300,000 (excluding the first $75,000) you would be paying around $34 per month.

The second town hall meeting will be held Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Kenner City Park Pavilion.

