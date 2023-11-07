BBB Accredited Business
Looking forward to some rain chances by week’s end

Rain chances go up Friday into the weekend
Rain chances the next 7 days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather is in transition as I’m seeing signs we may finally get some consistent rain chances in here by the end of the week.

Ahead of those rain chances, it’s much of the same as the warmth and humidity build over the area. More humid conditions are expected to surge in from the Gulf leading to a much warmer feel outside. That influx of moisture will also keep us on the fog watch each morning through the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the 80s.

A weakening cold front is expected to get close to us Friday on into next weekend. That’s where our rain chances will be coming from as showers are a possibility. Right now I’m keeping rain chances around 40% Friday with a 30% chance carrying into Saturday. This certainly won’t be a drought buster but any chance for the wet stuff is a step in the right direction.

Considering this front won’t push far down into the Gulf, I’m expecting some cloudy days to linger through the weekend and maybe even beyond. We could also see more rain chances early next week. Exciting times!

