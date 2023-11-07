Louisiana’s insurance crisis persists even with state spared 2023 hurricane

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30, and Louisiana has been spared a major storm this year. Yet the state’s insurance landscape remains fraught.

Many homeowners continue to face skyrocketing insurance premiums, and outgoing state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said last week some are losing their homes. Typically, insurance costs are factored into monthly mortgage payments.

“Is it a crisis still? Yes,” said insurance broker Dan Burghardt.

Still, he says some insurers are beginning to write new wind and hail coverage, but they are being selective.

“A new roof is definitely going to get you in the door and looked at as a potential customer,” Burghardt said.

Insurance rates skyrocketed after Hurricanes Laura and Ida, and some insurance companies failed financially.

“It’s 30-40 percent higher and that’s a real burden, especially for people on fixed incomes,” Burghardt said.

It is a situation that has put stress on property owners and their insurance agents.

“There are some in tears when they look at these renewals,” Burghardt said. “They’re much higher than they were a year or two ago before all this took place. So, we’re here to help and every agent out there is trying to see what they can do to get their customers or any would-be shoppers a better rate. But it is very stressful, especially for the consumer.”

Related coverage

Starting Monday more homeowners can apply for grants to fortify roofs

Insurance Commissioner-elect calls for special session to fix insurance problem

Louisiana’s new insurance commissioner wants to scale up competition

Louisiana’s insurance landscape in turmoil, with many rates now unaffordable

Donelon says after the state doled out millions in incentives to eight insurers earlier this year, tens of thousands of new policies were written. Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, inherited thousands of policies after some insurers failed or fled the state.

“For the first round of $42 million that was awarded to those eight companies, they have written 35,000 new policies,” Donelon said. “And of those 35,000, about 15,000 came out of Citizens or were not forced into Citizens by the failure of UPC (United Property & Casualty).”

Burghardt urges property owners to continue shopping for more affordable coverage.

“I highly advise people to call and shop around,” he said, “because there are companies that are lowering rates below Citizens if you qualify. And it doesn’t take but a few minutes to find out.”

Still, some other insurance brokers say the market has not improved much, and insurers continue to cherry-pick which homes they will cover.

The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program on Monday (Nov. 6) began accepting a third round of grant applications from homeowners. The grants are limited but provide qualifying chosen applicants with $10,000 to be used toward roof fortification.

Donelon said he thinks certified fortified roofs will be a game-changer, in terms of improving the insurance climate in the state, calling them “our long-term solution to our challenges in the insurance market.”

Burghardt said, “The feedback I have is, the more fortified roofs that we can saturate our area with, the more interest we’ll have of insurance companies to set up shop here. ... With that said, I’m looking forward to some lower rates as we can make it through hurricane seasons and the Gulf Coast stays safe.”

Donelon says some insurers are offering sizeable discounts to properties with fortified roofs.

“We have seen State Farm, with their filing, come in with a 20 percent to 25 percent rate reduction that they’re offering for folks who get certified roofs in place,” he said.

Another special legislative session on the insurance crisis is expected early in 2024, as lawmakers look for ways to make the Louisiana market more attractive to insurance companies.

“A bad faith penalty doesn’t exist in several states,” Burghardt said. “We have one here and it does hang over these carriers, especially any new company that wants to come here, where they’re not subjected to that.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.