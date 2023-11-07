BBB Accredited Business
Man accused of fatally shooting wife in Roseland, sheriff says

Johnny Robinson, 37, of Amite, has been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for...
Johnny Robinson, 37, of Amite, has been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for the shooting death of his wife, Brittney London, 31.(TPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROSELAND, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested 37-year-old Johnny Robinson, of Amite, in connection with the shooting death of his wife, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says the shooting happened on Garrick Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Tues., Nov. 7.

Deputies located 31-year-old Brittney London inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff Edwards says London was the mother of six children.

Robinson was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder and one count of violation protective order.

