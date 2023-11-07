BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits visibility

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I-10 near Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou is closed in both directions Tuesday (Nov. 7) due to multiple early morning accidents as fog and smoke from nearby marsh fires have combined, creating “super fog” conditions that limit visibility on the road.

The NOPD has confirmed that one man has died as a result of the crash. Multiple injuries have been reported as well.

I-10 East drivers are being detoured at Read Boulevard, while I-10 West drivers are being detoured at Irish Bayou, police say.

Police are asking drivers heading toward this area to seek alternate routes until the scene has been cleared.

Drivers in this area are also urged to drive cautiously and to not use high-beam vehicle lights. If possible, please consider delaying travel until visibility improves.

Police say reports of the crash were received around 4:37 a.m.

West of Lake Pontchartrain, heavy fog is also affecting the route on I-55 at Manchac in the same area where super fog caused a deadly multi-vehicle pileup two weeks ago.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue

Latest News

View of accidents on I-10 near Irish Bayou in super fog
Multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits visibility
Multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits visibility
Kenner residents implored to approve higher millage for fire department
Fentanyl lifting Louisiana's overdose death rate to nearly double national average