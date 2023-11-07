BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Mostly sunny and warm into the afternoon

Watching for fog and smoke for Wednesday morning
An approaching cold front will bring a chance for showers late Thursday into Friday.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure keeps blue sky around through the afternoon and temperatures are warming nicely, but an increase in moisture prompted a major super fog incident for Tuesday morning near the Michoud marsh fire. We will have to monitor conditions again moving into Wednesday morning as smoke will remain across the area with a light southerly wind bringing Gulf moisture into the region. As the high pressure pushes east a southwest flow in the upper levels settles over the region. Tuesday and Wednesday stay dry with a chance for rain pushing into the forecast late Thursday. The Fox 8 weather team is putting out a First Alert for a good chance for rain with the front approaching for the weekend. Expect 30 to 40 percent coverage with about a half inch of rain for those lucky enough to see showers.

