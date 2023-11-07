Nicondra: Mostly sunny and warm into the afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure keeps blue sky around through the afternoon and temperatures are warming nicely, but an increase in moisture prompted a major super fog incident for Tuesday morning near the Michoud marsh fire. We will have to monitor conditions again moving into Wednesday morning as smoke will remain across the area with a light southerly wind bringing Gulf moisture into the region. As the high pressure pushes east a southwest flow in the upper levels settles over the region. Tuesday and Wednesday stay dry with a chance for rain pushing into the forecast late Thursday. The Fox 8 weather team is putting out a First Alert for a good chance for rain with the front approaching for the weekend. Expect 30 to 40 percent coverage with about a half inch of rain for those lucky enough to see showers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.