Super fog forms on I-10 near Irish Bayou

A Dense Smoke Advisory is in effect through the morning in N.O. East
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The combination of smoke and fog has led to another super fog event, this time in New Orleans East along I-10.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Smoke Advisory for visibilities dropping down to zero suddenly.

Unlike smog which is hazy air pollution, super fog is a thick combination of fog and smoke. This is the second time in less than a month that super fog has formed along one of our local interstates.

The threat for super fog will continue as humidity increases through the week but forecasting where it will develop is impossible ahead of time.

