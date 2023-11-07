BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Cash register stolen from Cafe du Monde in City Park, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating three men accused of stealing a cash register from Cafe du Monde in New Orleans City Park.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, three men, one of whom was armed, broke into the shop around 1:11 a.m. on Nov. 5 and stole the cash register.

Police say a small amount of cash was in the register.

The suspects were captured on several surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

