Bruce: FIRST ALERT Same set up as this morning; Thursday could be as bad

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense fog and super fog will be possible in the area again on Thursday morning.

Light winds and higher dew points along with marsh fire smoke will allow for areas of super fog to form. This super fog can drop visibility to near zero very quickly. If you encounter areas of dense fog, slow down, use your low beams, and leave room for the vehicles in front of you.

Bruce: Another dense fog advisory is in effect for the same areas as last night. Super fog threat in the east along I-10 is a high probability. Allow extra time, use an alternate route and slow it down pic.twitter.com/6tbaZ2URbe — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 8, 2023

Temperatures remain in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

We could see a few scattered showers Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches that will move through Friday.

This front will bring rainfall Friday along with cooler temperatures in the low 70s for the weekend, and lingering shower activity. We could even see rain chances stick around through the beginning of next week.

