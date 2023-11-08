BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dog food recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella

Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling dog food produced at its Texas facility.
Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling dog food produced at its Texas facility.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling pounds of its dog food due to it being possibly contaminated with salmonella.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, three lots of the Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula are included in the recall. The lots include 5 pounds, 15 pounds and 40-pound bags.

The dog food has a best-by date of June 12, 2024.

The FDA reports that the recall has been issued after random sampling of the product tested positive for salmonella.

Officials said salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling the contaminated pet products.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets could also have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

The FDA said it has not currently received any reports of humans or pets getting sick from the dog food.

For those who purchased the recalled dog food, the FDA recommends discarding it in a way that cannot be accessed by children, pets or wildlife.

Consumers can contact Mid America Pet Food about potential refunds by calling 1-888-428-7544.

No other products are included in the recall, and it is separate from a Mid America Pet Food recall for salmonella in September.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
Crowds of people and horses block a portion of Carrolton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.
City’s response criticized as weekend crowd, mounted partiers impede parts of Carrollton Avenue

Latest News

Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana
A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Tuberville under pressure from Republicans over military holds, says he is reviewing options