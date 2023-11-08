BBB Accredited Business
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog and super fog possible once again Thursday morning

Super Fog Possible
Super Fog Possible(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense fog and super fog will be possible in the area again on Thursday morning.

Light winds and higher dew points along with marsh fire smoke will allow for areas of super fog to form. This super fog can drop visibility to near zero very quickly. If you encounter areas of dense fog, slow down, use your low beams, and leave room for the vehicles in front of you.

Temperatures remain in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

We could see a few scattered showers Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches that will move through Friday.

This front will bring rainfall Friday along with cooler temperatures in the low 70s for the weekend, and lingering shower activity. We could even see rain chances stick around through the beginning of next week.

