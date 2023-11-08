BBB Accredited Business
Fog concerns remain this morning

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the area
Dense Fog Advisory
Dense Fog Advisory(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fog is our main concern in the short term and in some places the super fog potential remains high.

I’m seeing signs this morning that once again a mixture and smoke/fog is occurring near the New Orleans East fire. Any travelers coming through that area should use extreme caution during their morning commute. Elsewhere, a generic Dense Fog Advisory is in effect meaning patchy fog will be a possibility through the morning. Give yourself some extra time!

Once we get past the morning fog threat, it’s going to be another warm and sun filled day. Highs will be in the 80s today making it feel quite warm by afternoon.

Rain chances are the story for the end of this week and maybe lingering through the weekend. A weak front will come down to us and stall offshore. This will keep clouds and passing rain showers in the forecast for multiple days. Now the rainfall doesn’t look to add up to all that much but we will take what we can get. It will also trend cooler behind this front.

