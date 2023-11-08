Following cancer diagnosis, Kenner woman credits Facebook group for helping rebuild her Ida-damaged home

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Seyli Molina’s second-story home on East Louisiana Street has undergone significant improvements since Hurricane Ida’s 2021 devastation.

New flooring, tiles, and molding now adorn the house, while fresh air conditioning units and fences have been installed outside. The home now has insulation and running water.

The next milestone is a new kitchen complete with cabinets and appliances. When asked what would be the first meal she would cook in her renovated home, Molina said with a smile, “I don’t know. I will let my husband surprise me.”

She says Hurricane Ida caused about $180,000 in damages to her home and her insurance covered only about $102,000. Rebuilding has been difficult for her, especially since she has been battling cancer since January 2021.

About three weeks ago, she says her diagnosis took a turn for the worse.

“(My doctor) tells me ‘Hey look I’m going to recommend that you go to hospice. I don’t think you have six months, maybe a year,’” Molina said.

On the day of the grim update, Molina shared her condition with her closest friends and loved ones before taking her medication and a brief nap. When she awoke, her phone was buzzing with notifications from a Facebook page Molina moderates called “We Are Kenner Bruh™.” Friends and other moderators had informed the 20,600 group members about Molina’s cancer update, sparking an outpouring of help, prayers, and donations to a GoFundMe page.

So far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $12,540 - all going toward making major improvements to Molina’s home. She says she is grateful that a social media page she created to keep neighbors connected, is now actively helping her.

“I have always prided myself in being in the position that I’m the helper, the one that helps. I always give God thanks - thanks that I’m in that position to help, but he has finally put me in a position to have to humble myself,” she said.

While Molina continues to fight to get her house in order, she is hopeful her battle with cancer will inspire other women in her community.

“I am diagnosed with Stage 3 metastatic endometrial cancer. That affects your reproductive organs,” she said.

She says since she’s been open about her cancer and treatment among social media friends, many women have gone to their doctors for check-ups.

“We need to be more open about these conversations because they’ve become so taboo,” she said.

Molina hopes as she continues on her path to beat her disease she will continue being a servant for those in her community.

“That means, not necessarily seeking a political seat, but just standing up and serving and bringing us together,” she said.

If you would like to contribute, you can do so at GoFundMe.com.

