Gov.-Elect Landry’s transition committee on New Orleans to meet Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition committee focusing solely on New Orleans meets for the first time on Wednesday (Nov. 8).

Some members of what is officially called the New Orleans Transition Council spoke to Fox 8 about what they hope to accomplish. Former New Orleans Clerk of First City Court Austin Badon, who also spent years as a state lawmaker, is among the committee’s 27 members.

“I’m happy to serve on the committee, I’m honored,” Badon said. “I look forward to serving with Chairman Boysie Bollinger. I’m grateful that the governor asked me.”

Greg Rusovich, CEO of Transoceanic Development, also is on the committee.

“Really excited about it,” he said. “I think this is a great idea on the governor-elect’s part, to reach out and treat New Orleans as the special place that we are. And I think he’s put some good leadership on there.”

No members of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams’ office, nor command staff from the New Orleans Police Department were invited to join the committee.

“I don’t think that’s a negative upon them,” Badon said. “I mean, you only have a certain number of seats, so you wanted to have a broad cross-section of people from the community.”

Donald “Boysie” Bollinger, who led Bollinger Shipyards for many years, will lead the panel as chairman.

Other members include GNO Inc. president and CEO Michael Hecht, state Sen. Royce Duplessis, former state lawmaker Walt Leger (now president and CEO of New Orleans & Co.), Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, and business owner Rick Farrell, who largely funded the unsuccessful recall effort against Cantrell.

“I’m excited that (Landry) is focused on New Orleans and wanting to help,” Bollinger said, “and has assembled a committee to focus on what we can do in the short-term to help the city of New Orleans.”

Hecht said, “I’m excited about the New Orleans Council because it demonstrates a recognition from the new administration of the special place that New Orleans holds in the economy, culture and brand of Louisiana.”

During his gubernatorial campaign, Landry highlighted New Orleans’ crime problems and pledged to hold elected officials accountable. Badon endorsed Landry in the race.

“As New Orleans goes, so goes the rest of Louisiana, and so it’s not a bad thing,” Badon said. “He might have campaigned on that, but when I first met him, he asked me two questions: He asked me how was New Orleans doing? And he specifically asked me how was New Orleans East doing? My community, so I was sold.”

Rusovich said the panel will make recommendations on many issues affecting New Orleans residents and visitors.

“We have public safety challenges, (a) tremendous crime challenge, obviously,” he said. “We have infrastructure challenges. We have economic development challenges. Even, I think, education might be on the table.

“Everybody’s about action and we’re already starting to align some of our thought processes. Because, you know, many of these people that are on the committee understand the problems facing New Orleans. We’ve lived the problems facing New Orleans, from a business perspective, from a civic perspective. So we see, so we know what the problems are.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.