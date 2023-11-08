Heart of Louisiana: Creole buggy wedding

OPELOUSAS, La. (WVUE) - The horse and buggy are part of a celebration of a simpler time, when a bride and groom and their families would travel to a rural wedding in a farm wagon, not a limousine.

Even in a more modern world, there are some for whom it is important to remember their Creole heritage and promote the customs of their ancestors. In the heavily Creole communities near Opelousas, weddings and marriage reenactments have taken place on the grounds of the Creole Heritage Folk Life Center for the past 12 years, as Dave McNamara shows us in the Heart of Louisiana.

