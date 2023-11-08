How ‘super fog’ is made and why it’s different from ‘smog’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fog has dominated the headlines lately with several rounds of what’s known as “super fog” becoming deadly and paralyzing interstates.

While terms like fog, super fog, and smog have been thrown around a lot lately, there are key differences between them all.

How Fog Develops

We get normal fog from three ingredients: clear skies, calm winds, and moisture in the form of dew points. As the overnight temperature cools closer to the dew point, the air becomes so saturated that you start seeing the moisture. This is the fog developing.

Ingredients for fog development. (WVUE Fox 8)

The fog then grows and thickens until it hits a warm layer in the atmosphere. This is called an inversion.

An inversion happens when the ground cools faster than the air above. That acts as a ceiling to keep the fog from lifting. The inversion can also keep the fog stuck closer to the ground and make it thicker.

The fog only lifts once the sun warms the atmosphere again and allows it to mix out.

A temperature inversion keeps the fog at the surface until the sun rises. (WVUE Fox 8)

Super Fog

Super fog forms when wildfire smoke is present along with fog.

Fog that is already in the air will mix with the wildfire smoke and can create extra dense fog.

This happens when the water vapor in the air uses the smoke particles as a nucleus and condenses to make even more fog. Burning organic matter like trees and grass can also add moisture in the air which can aid in super fog development.

How super fog forms. (WVUE Fox 8)

When super fog forms, walls of fog can create near zero visibility at times and is often dangerous with how fast it can form.

As long as we have wildfires burning as well as fog development, we’ll continue to see the possibility of super fog.

Smog

There’s a common misconception that smog and super fog are the same thing when they’re actually created in different ways.

Smog is a type of fog that is made by human-induced pollution. This can come from smokestacks, plants, cars, anything that humans do to emit pollution.

The particles from the pollution act as a nucleus for water vapor in the air to form this type of fog. It can greatly reduce visibility and reduce air quality.

Smog vs. super fog. (WVUE Fox 8)

While we still see smog today, it’s improved greatly since the Clean Air Act of 1970.

