Man dies at hospital after shooting on Louisiana Avenue, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Tuesday night (Nov. 7) near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and South Claiborne Avenue in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The age and identity of the victim were not disclosed, but New Orleans police said he was gunned down in the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

Police said the man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken by New Orleans EMS for treatment, but died at the hospital.

The NOPD did not explain the circumstances of the shooting, nor has the department said whether it had developed a suspect or motive in the shooting.

The homicide was the second in New Orleans in the span of 30 minutes. Another man was reported shot to death in the Michoud area of New Orleans East at 8:13 p.m.

