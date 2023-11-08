Man fatally shot Tuesday in Michoud area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death Tuesday night (Nov. 7) at an intersection in the Michoud area of New Orleans East, police said.

New Orleans police have not disclosed the age or identity of the victim, but said he was found at the intersection of Michoud Boulevard and Adventure Avenue.

The NOPD said the man was reported down in the intersection at 8:13 p.m. Officers arrived to find the man with at least one gunshot wound. New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

