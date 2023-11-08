Mayor Cantrell leaves on new weeklong trip to Africa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell has left the city for a weeklong trip to Africa, her office announced Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 8), more than five hours after her weekly press conference, where the excursion was never mentioned to reporters.

According to a City Hall press release, Cantrell is on her way to Nairobi, Kenya, to attend a United Nations committee meeting “to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution.” Cantrell is not scheduled to return to New Orleans until Nov. 15.

It was unclear how or where Cantrell will spend her time over the next three days. The statement said Cantrell doesn’t have a speaking appearance in Nairobi until Sunday. She is returning to Louisiana on Nov. 15, even though the conference is scheduled to run Nov. 13-19, according to the UN’s website.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox 8′s request for the mayor’s travel itinerary and list of her city-funded travel party.

“I am elated to join fellow local leaders and community advocates from around the world on the road to ratifying an ambitious, binding global treaty to stop plastic pollution,” Cantrell said in the press release. “This invitation speaks directly to New Orleans’ position as a global leader in combatting the ongoing climate crisis.

“For the past century, our region has served as the ‘gas station’ of the United States, with companies cutting through our coastline and drilling off our shores for energy and petrochemical manufacturing. It is now more important than ever that we work with other communities impacted by this detrimental process and take collective, global action towards eliminating high-risk plastic and microplastic materials and producing more clean energy.”

The Kenya visit follows several other taxpayer-funded international trips taken by Cantrell, including two journeys to France since July 2022, a visit to Ascona, Switzerland, for a “sister city” agreement signing and to Busan, South Korea, where she was the only United States mayor to attend the World Climate Industry EXPO in person.

Mayor Cantrell making second ‘sister city’ visit to France in past 14 months

Records: Mayor Cantrell’s trip to South Korea included flight upgrades, cost taxpayers $33,395

Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign ‘sister cities’ agreement, records show

Mayor Cantrell repays city nearly $29,000 in travel upgrade expenses

According to the Kenya trip announcement, Cantrell on Sunday “will participate in a speaking engagement ... titled ‘Local Impacts, Local Solutions, Cities Leading the Way.’ on the impact of plastics on health and climate.

The press release said the UN’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee has been working toward a plastics treaty that it hopes to have signed by the end of 2024. The Kenya summit is the third of four sessions toward that aim, with a final conference scheduled for April 2024 in Ottawa, Canada.

The release did not say whether Cantrell plans to attend the session in Canada next spring.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.