Mississippi woman turns herself in after allegedly punching teacher
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Louisville, Mississippi has been accused of punching a teacher in the eye.
Brianna Shields was charged with simple assault on a teacher, which is a felony.
Police said the incident happened on November 1 at Winston County Head Start.
Investigators believe there was a disagreement about a child’s paperwork that started the argument inside the school.
Shields turned herself in on November 7 and was given a $5,000 bond.
