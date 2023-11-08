New Orleans firefighters hindered by illegal parking warn French Quarter is endangered

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters in New Orleans are raising the red flag to city officials, warning of the dangers of constant illegal parking in the French Quarter and Marigny area hindering their ability to get to scenes.

Andrew Monteverde, vice president of the New Orleans Firefighters’ Association, said he has written memos about the environment he and other firefighters have to endure that make it incredibly difficult to carry out their normal operations.

“Myself and all the other firefighters and officers who work in the French Quarter have been noticing it for a very long time now,” Monteverde said. “The problem is only getting worse, to where we’re having trouble responding.”

He said that on multiple nights each week, firefighters’ responses to emergency calls in the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny are slowed by cars illegally parked, double parked or parked blocking fire hydrants.

Monteverde said cars have even blocked fire trucks from leaving the firehouse.

“We’ve had firefighters assaulted over trying to get cars towed. We’ve had and continue to receive threats given to us, just for trying to get these things handled,” Monteverde said. “(There’s) an absolute lack of parking enforcement.”

During an Oct. 23 meeting of the French Quarter Management District’s Security and Enforcement Committee, representatives from the city’s parking enforcement division told members that 50 cars had been towed out of the French Quarter in October, and 133 cars were towed out of the Quarter in September.

The reps said the city owns 12 tow trucks, but only employs six tow-truck drivers, some of whom are currently out sick or injured.

They also said there is only one tow-truck driver currently handling overnights for the entire city, which is when Monteverde said he’s most concerned.

“The city has been struggling to hire enough tow-truck drivers and people to enforce the parking laws,” said Bob Simms, a French Quarter resident and member of the French Quarter Management District. “There are very few. The city reps told us there are, sometimes at night, there’s only one tow truck available for the entire city.

“If they can’t get to you and you’re on the sidewalk having a cardiac arrest, that’s a problem.”

Simms said the larger concern is that a fire could break out in the French Quarter and, due to illegally parked cars delaying responders, could quickly spread.

“The city does not have enough personnel, and they’re not doing a very good job of enforcing the laws on the books now,” said Glade Bilby, a French Quarter resident and president of the group French Quarter Citizens.

“The ‘anything goes’ mentality is a problem for us in the Quarter. Because when you have so many people and so much of a burden on infrastructure, anything really can’t go.”

At the October meeting, the commander of NOPD’s Eighth District (which includes the French Quarter and parts of the Marigny) told members the department was considering buying a tow truck specifically to address parking enforcement in the Quarter, adding the district would have the capacity to tow 20-30 vehicles a day.

But there are issues surrounding where the tow truck would be stored and where vehicles would be towed.

“This isn’t really a problem the fire department can solve, honestly,” Monteverde said. “This is a parking enforcement issue. While I have written memos about this and other people have, too, there’s only so much we can do. The fire department doesn’t run tow trucks. That’s why we have a parking enforcement division.”

Fox 8 reached out to the city for a response but did not hear back.

