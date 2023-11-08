BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans native Ron Washington hired as Los Angeles Angels manager

New Orleans native and former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington, shown in this 2013 file...
New Orleans native and former Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington, shown in this 2013 file photo, was hired Wednesday (Nov. 8) as manager of the Los Angeles Angels. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans native Ron Washington was hired Wednesday (Nov. 8) as the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels.

Washington, 71, has served as the Atlanta Braves’ third-base coach since October 2016.

The Angels will be the second Major League Baseball team to be managed by Washington, who was born and raised in the Ninth Ward and attended McDonogh High.

Washington managed the Texas Rangers for eight seasons from 2007-2014, taking the team to its first two World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. His teams lost the World Series to the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

The Rangers twice were one strike away from winning the 2011 championship before the Cardinals rallied to win Game 6 and eventually take the Series in seven games.

Washington resigned as Rangers manager on Sept. 5, 2014, citing personal reasons. Thirteen days later, Washington announced that he had been having an extramarital affair and had resigned to reconcile with his wife. He returned to coaching on the Oakland Athletics’ staff in May 2015, then was hired as third-base coach by the Atlanta Braves in October 2016 after interviewing as a finalist for that team’s managerial vacancy.

