Truck drivers struggle through super fog, causing potential delivery delays

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The super fog impacting southeast Louisiana is proving problematic not just for people who are commuting to school and work in the mornings, but for those whose work happens behind the wheel.

Morning drives have been a headache for truck drivers carrying cargo through the super fog trying to meet their delivery deadlines.

“It was bad. You couldn’t see nothing around you, the side of you, in front of you, or nothing. It was rough,” said Scott Jones.

“People don’t pay attention and some of them are driving really slow and they don’t turn their four ways on and then you’ve got people with no taillights, so once they pass you up you don’t know where they went,” said Chris Ramsey.

Jones says he had to pull over for a bit, joined by many drivers packing Slidell truck stops for safety’s sake.

Big trucks have fallen victim to the the super fog. On Tuesday, an 18-wheeler overturned amid multiple crashes on 1-10 near Michoud Boulevard. Just over two weeks ago, an 18-wheeler caught fire in the fatal 168-car pile-up along I-55.

Even after doing the job for more than three decades, Ramsey said it was scary.

“You can’t see through smoke,” said Ramsey. “I can run through snow, and blizzards, but that fog will shut me down more than anything.”

“Especially when you’ve got a load on [the trucks]. They’re hard to slow down,” Jones said.

“I wish they had the adapted cruise control and everything so the dash would light up so I could see everything in the fog and still keep my speed up,” Ramsey said.

The traffic, slow speeds, and closures along their route set many drivers behind schedule and delayed their delivery. Just before talking to Jones, he called dispatch with a predicament; he needs to pick up produce in New Orleans before heading to San Antonio around the time when forecasters anticipate more smoke and fog issues.

“I get loaded tomorrow morning but I was trying to change it for today so I wouldn’t have to run through that fog,” Ramsey said.

Officials around metro New Orleans have been refining how they respond to the super fog events, including closing the interstate along stretches where visibility drops to treacherous levels and deploying convoys, similar to the Causeway Bridge.

Another round of super fog threatens the Thursday morning commute.

