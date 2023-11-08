BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Violent Tuesday leaves 3 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings across New Orleans

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that left three people dead and a fourth person injured Tuesday (Nov. 7) night.

The first shooting happened at the intersection of Michoud Boulevard and Adventure Avenue. Police reportedly found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

A short time later, in the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue at around 8:40 p.m., police say they discovered a 49-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. A second victim, a 44-year-old man, was found in the 3400 block of Willow with non-life threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened around 11:28 p.m. in the 8600 block of Castle Court. Police say they found an unidentified woman unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. She, too, was was declared deceased on the scene.

The parish coroner will release the identities of the victims and the official causes of their deaths.

If you have any information related to these shooting, you’re asked to call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
Passenger cellphone video captured an incident Monday (Oct. 30) in which a First Student bus...
School bus driver in Jefferson Parish resigns after allegedly choking student on video
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

A man shot Tuesday night (Nov. 7) in the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue in Central City died at...
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Louisiana Avenue, NOPD says
A man was found shot to death Tuesday night (Nov. 7) at the intersection of Michoud Boulevard...
Man fatally shot Tuesday in Michoud area, NOPD says
Man shot Tuesday on Louisiana Avenue becomes New Orleans' second homicide of night
The NOPD is looking for three men accused of stealing a cash register from the Cafe du Monde in...
VIDEO: Cash register stolen from Cafe du Monde in City Park, police say