Violent Tuesday leaves 3 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that left three people dead and a fourth person injured Tuesday (Nov. 7) night.

The first shooting happened at the intersection of Michoud Boulevard and Adventure Avenue. Police reportedly found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was declared dead on the scene.

A short time later, in the 2900 block of Louisiana Avenue at around 8:40 p.m., police say they discovered a 49-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. A second victim, a 44-year-old man, was found in the 3400 block of Willow with non-life threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened around 11:28 p.m. in the 8600 block of Castle Court. Police say they found an unidentified woman unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. She, too, was was declared deceased on the scene.

The parish coroner will release the identities of the victims and the official causes of their deaths.

If you have any information related to these shooting, you’re asked to call 911.

