What is ‘super fog’ and why is it so hazardous to drive in?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The so-called super fog effect that caused a deadly crash amid low visibility on Interstate 10 in New Orleans East on Tuesday (Nov. 7) felt all too familiar to some.

The crash claimed the life of one man and left eight other people injured. And a local driving instructor who survived the catastrophic 168-vehicle pileup on I-55 that killed seven motorists under similar conditions just 15 days earlier says the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles needs to amend the state driving manual to include instructions on driving through super fog.

“I’m telling you, it was Deja vu,” said driving teacher Gisela Chevalier. “I was checking (the state driving manual). Absolutely nothing about super fog. This is a new monster.”

In her 25 years as a driving instructor in Kenner, Chevalier says she has never encountered conditions like the super fog impeding roadways across the Greater New Orleans area this fall.

“My God, all of a sudden, it got zero visibility,” Chevalier said. “That was not the fog. That was the smoke.”

The National Weather Service agrees.

Meteorologist in Charge Benjamin Schott estimates Tuesday’s super fog was made up of a ratio of 90 percent smoke to 10 percent fog.

“I wouldn’t say unpredictable. But I would say it’s more difficult to predict, because if the wind is 30 degrees different, none of that happens,” Schott said.

Since the I-55 pileup on Oct. 23, the NWS has made changes to its forecasting models.

“We have a special satellite that we have requested to be put over top of us,” Schott said. “It gives us information every minute.”

Even with that new satellite in place, the ongoing drought conditions are literally fueling the fire. We are roughly 28 inches of precipitation below normal for the year, sitting at about 50 percent of the usual year-to-date rainfall for the New Orleans area, according to the NWS.

“There’s no rain of any significance in sight. These fires, as much as we would like for them to go away by natural means, I don’t see that happening,” Schott said. “This will be a thing that we will be continuing to deal with well into the fall.”

In the meantime, Chevalier recommends drivers keep their lights on (but the high beams off), reduce speeds significantly, build in some extra commuting time and only use hazard lights if your vehicle is stalled.

“Keep your radios on. Know where the situation is,” Chevalier said. “If you can get an exit, just exit the interstate and wait or look for an alternative route.”

To fight the fire in New Orleans East contributing to the hazardous conditions, officials say there are at least seven pumps forcing water onto a 200-acre private property.

The NOPD says it is deploying extra traffic units and additional patrol officers to monitor conditions overnight and keep roadways safe.

Louisiana State Police will have additional units on hand and the DOTD will have personnel out monitoring conditions Wednesday beginning at 3:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.