Additional help on the way for firefighting effort in New Orleans East swamp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the fight against the New Orleans East swamp fire continues through its third week, firefighters anticipate two more pumps to be added to their fleet tasked with flooding the area with thousands of gallons of water.

“Generally, with the rain, we would need rubber boots to walk out here,” said former state representative and hunting leaseholder Austin Badon. “And now, it’s just bone dry.”

Exceptional drought conditions have turned the once swampy hunting ground off Chef Menteur Highway into a tinderbox.

For three weeks, the smoke has persisted. This week, it brought early morning traffic on I-10 to a standstill as it helped create deadly super fog.

“We’re doing the very best that we can and we’re pumping thousands of gallons of water as we speak on this fire here. And we’ve got more coming tomorrow,” Badon said.

Even more water is needed as rain stays out of the forecast. Badon says the now-flooded area took about a day and a half of constant saturation through the pumps to be deemed safe.

“The cold weather and the season change has come about, so all of the green stuff has now dried off,” Badon said. “That added more fuel to the fire.”

That organic fuel once helped to keep the swamp healthy and alive.

“This stuff has been compacting over countless years. It’s almost like a peat moss that’s burning down,” Badon said. “So, that’s what we have to get water to put on top of it and drown this boogah.”

Thought the fire burns mostly underground, there were visible embers Wednesday night.

“As long as it takes, we’ll be out here with these pumps. Hopefully, if anybody is out there listening and they have pumps available, we definitely could use them,” Badon said. “We have the capacity and the water capacity to use them.”

Further complicating the firefighting is a natural gas pipeline, running just steps from the fire line. Badon said that earlier this week, the fire jumped over the line and began burning outside the perimeter.

That re-ignition was quickly extinguished before it could put the gas line at risk of combustion.

The NOPD will once again deploy extra traffic units and additional patrol officers to monitor conditions overnight. Barricades and flares are positioned for use, if needed.

Police say if roadways become unsafe to drive overnight or early Thursday morning, they plan to close them down and reroute motorists.

