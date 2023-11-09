Bruce: The dry trend is coming to an ends as several inches of rain are expected over the next 5 days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We’ll see our first widespread rain potential in months arrive tonight. Some will wake up to wet roads on Friday morning.

Some light rain is showing up to our south. It will spread through the state tonight as widely scattered showers with a few pockets of heavy rain possible. Morning fog doesn’t look to be an issue now since we’ll have cloud cover and rainfall.

We need rain and it looks to be on the way over the next 5 days. Now through the weekend, spotty showers move by. Not a washout. Then by next Monday into Tuesday a First Alert goes out, with several inches of rain possible starting Monday night through Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/IsHnFf1fhl — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 9, 2023

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. A few spotty showers are possible as a cold front moves through by the end of the day.

First Alert For Next Week

We’re watching a non-tropical Gulf low that looks to form in the western Gulf and will ride along our coastline by late Monday into Tuesday. Guidance continues to suggest the threat for heavy rainfall with the possibility of flooding.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.