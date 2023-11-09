BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: The dry trend is coming to an ends as several inches of rain are expected over the next 5 days

Bruce: Much needed rain on the way
Bruce: Much needed rain on the way(maxuser | FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We’ll see our first widespread rain potential in months arrive tonight. Some will wake up to wet roads on Friday morning.

Some light rain is showing up to our south. It will spread through the state tonight as widely scattered showers with a few pockets of heavy rain possible. Morning fog doesn’t look to be an issue now since we’ll have cloud cover and rainfall.

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. A few spotty showers are possible as a cold front moves through by the end of the day.

First Alert For Next Week

We’re watching a non-tropical Gulf low that looks to form in the western Gulf and will ride along our coastline by late Monday into Tuesday. Guidance continues to suggest the threat for heavy rainfall with the possibility of flooding.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Rain moves in tonight.
First widespread rain potential in a while arrives Thursday night
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, Nov. 9
Morning weather update for Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5 a.m.
Rain chances the next 7 days
Rain arrives as soon as tonight