Expectation of foggy conditions prompts school delays Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An expectation of more morning super fog has prompted some local schools to delay their start times for Thursday (Nov. 9) classes.

The following delays have been announced:

Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics & Science School: Bus pickup times and start of school each delayed by two hours; classes at Laurel Street campus (grades 6-8) start at 9:50 a.m. and classes at Jefferson Avenue campus (grades PreK-5) start at 10:05 a.m.

FirstLine Schools: Though school start times will remain unchanged, FirstLine school buses will start routes two hours later than usual Thursday. School meals will still be served, with grab-and-go breakfast upon arrival and lunch served at the usual time. The company operates Samuel J. Green and Arthur Ashe charter schools, Langston Hughes Academy and Phillis Wheatley Community School

Kipp New Orleans Schools: High school students are asked to arrive Thursday at 9:25 a.m.; PreK-8th grade students are asked to arrive at 10:15 a.m.; bus pickups will be delayed two hours later than usual

Robert Russa Moton Charter School: School start delayed Thursday to 9:30 a.m.

Warren Easton Charter High School: School start is delayed to 8:45 a.m. both Thursday and Friday

The NOPD said it will again be deploying extra traffic units and additional patrol officers to closely monitor conditions overnight and keep roadways safe.

In addition, Louisiana State Police will have units on hand and DOTD will have personnel out monitoring road conditions beginning at 3:30 a.m. If needed, sections of interstate and other heavily traveled roads in the affected area might be closed as a safety precaution.

Neighboring parishes will also monitor routes in their jurisdictions that lead into affected areas or serve as alternate routes in the case of closures.

