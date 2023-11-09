The first widespread rain potential in a while arrives tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ll see our first widespread rain potential in well over a month arrive tonight. Many will wake up to wet roads on Friday morning.

Scattered rain will arrive in far southern Louisiana by late afternoon today. It’ll spread through the state tonight as widely scattered showers with a few pockets of heavy rain possible. Morning fog doesn’t look to be an issue now since we’ll have cloud cover and rainfall.

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. A few spotty showers are possible as a cold front moves through by the end of the day.

First Alert For Next Week

We’re watching a non-tropical Gulf low that looks to form in the western Gulf and will ride along our coastline by late Monday into Tuesday. Guidance continues to suggest the threat for heavy rainfall with the possibility of flooding.

We’ll know more as we get closer, but you’ll want to keep your rain gear handy.

