Gov.-elect Landry says it’s premature to meet with New Orleans’ elected leaders; Moreno sends committee ideas anyway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gov.-Elect Jeff Landry says it is too early to meet with Mayor LaToya Cantrell or the New Orleans City Council, even though he has a transition committee dedicated solely to the city. So Council vice president Helena Moreno has sent Landry a letter filled with her recommendations on what New Orleans needs.

Landry was asked at a press conference whether he would speak to New Orleans’ elected officials.

“Absolutely,” Landry said. “Look, I’ve spoken to one City Council member already.”

Councilman Oliver Thomas confirmed that Landry spoke with him.

Landry says he wants the transition committee to do its work first.

“I want to let their commission, that committee, do its business. And then we will be visiting with those leaders,” Landry said. “I think that it’s probably a bit premature for us to visit them yet. ... I don’t know anyone -- including them -- that believes that the City of New Orleans is being run like an absolute professional football team, OK?”

Moreno said in her letter to Landry, “I have been contacted by many members of the committee to provide guidance on our city’s challenges and ways the governor-elect could provide assistance via executive order, along with longer-term goals through state legislation.”

Moreno told Fox 8, “I put 20 different items that, on Day 1, the governor-elect could immediately start focusing on. All different types of issues, from crime prevention to improving health outcomes to helping with illegal dumping and preventing that in our city. All different types of budgetary issues that could potentially help our city.”

She also wrote that she would prefer New Orleans’ legislative delegation members “collectively weigh in and have them take the lead in providing a comprehensive list of legislative priorities.”

Moreno said, “I’d rather have the legislators -- our local legislators -- kind of be the ones to present that to the governor. I know that they could move forward our particular interests, because they meet with us and talk with us.”

Thomas issued a statement about his discussion with Landry, saying, “Our core topic of the discussion was about crime and especially what can we do to curb juvenile delinquency and crime and how do we educate and reintegrate juveniles who are remanded to the justice system!”

The Landry transition committee on New Orleans includes some businessmen and attorneys who supported the failed recall effort against Cantrell earlier this year.

“I don’t expect anything but good to come from it, because of the season, if you will,” Cantrell said Wednesday at her weekly press conference. “The seasoned individuals and different perspectives and experiences and being on opposite sides. I don’t think that that’s a bad thing.”

Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins said he thinks the mayor’s stance is prudent.

“I think it was the correct move for the mayor to take the high road,” Collins said. “Because, regardless of who serves on the committee or doesn’t serve on the committee, the mayor has to work with the governor for the next two years of her term.”

Collins said he is not surprised by those invited to serve on Landry’s New Orleans committee.

“Because incoming governors generally pick people who either supported them during the election, and they consider them to be already ‘team players,’ or they pick people who they think can add some sort of perspective that they don’t have.”

Asked whether she was miffed that City Council members were not placed on the committee, Moreno said, “I really don’t have time to get ‘miffed’ anymore. So, like I said, I was asked to provide assistance by members of this particular committee and that’s what I did with my recommendations.”

