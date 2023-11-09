Grand jury indicts 18-year-old in fatal summer shooting in Eden Isles

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish grand jury has issued an indictment for an 18-year-old stemming from a fatal summer shooting in the Eden Isles community.

Slidell resident Colin Laughlin, 18, was indicted Wednesday (Nov. 9) on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Michael Anderson inside of his home.

St. Tammany deputies responded to calls of a shooting in the 100 block of Eden Isles Blvd. around 3 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

Deputies say they found Anderson shot multiple times and had him taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Later, Laughlin (then 17 years old) was arrested for the crime and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Authorities said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic incident but did not immediately say how the suspect and victim knew each other or if they were related, but they did say Laughlin lived in the home with Anderson.

Detective Katie Darby of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant District Attorneys Caroline Barkerding and Brandi Dohre presented the case to the Grand Jury.

