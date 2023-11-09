New Orleans swamp fire flares up above ground; much needed rains incoming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An underground fire that has been smoldering beneath a swamp in New Orleans East for several weeks, helping form dangerous driving conditions, has now ignited above ground.

The 200-acre fire flared up in a forested area near Chef Menteur Highway on Thursday, Nov. 9, releasing more smoke into the air.

The smoke has been a major contributor to zero visibility super fog conditions on I-55, I-10, and the Causeway.

Former state representative Austin Badon said he fears the flames could impact a nearby natural gas pipeline. Badon said Mother Nature needs to step in.

“We need rain to bombard New Orleans to be able to help extinguish this fire in conjunction with what we’re doing, which is taking water from some of the drainage canals and putting it onto the fire,” Badon said.

Badon also said the dry weather conditions are making things worse.

“Last year, this area would be very moist. We would have standing water. We would have to have rubber boots on, but this year is the complete opposite,” he said. “All of the shrubbery used to be green now it’s dry, and that just adds more fuel to the fire.”

The FOX 8 Weather Authority team says scattered rain will fall Thursday night in the first widespread rain event in over a month. A Gulf low threatens to bring heavy rainfall and a flooding possibility early next week.

