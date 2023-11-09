Rain arrives as soon as tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain is what we need and rain chances are what we’re going to get over the next several days.

First things first, more fog potential is there this morning with the threat of super fog a possibility as you get closer to the marsh fire in New Orleans East. Take it easy on the roadways and be ready for rapid changes in your visibilities at times.

Now for the rain, expect showers to increase as early as tonight as this weak disturbance works into our coast from the Gulf. This will be the start of multiple days with rain chances. In fact, the entire 7-day forecast now has some sort of rain each day. All of this is good news but will it amount to all that much? Right now, I’m thinking the trend tonight and continuing into the weekend will be for the rain to be very light in nature.

Early next week the signs point to more of a soaker developing along the Gulf Coast where the rain could add up to multiple inches. Since that’s still a few days off, let’s first get it to rain then we’ll figure out how much rain we could be talking about down the road.

Temperatures will trend cooler into the weekend as highs dip back into the 60s because of the clouds and passing showers.

