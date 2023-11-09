Still no timeline for reopening of Central City library amid mold, HVAC woes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Public Library officials presented a budget exceeding $35 million for 2024 in front of the City Council on Nov. The money would be used for hiring more personnel, maintenance, and wage increases, among other things.

Central City Library has been shuttered since August due to HVAC issues causing mold.

Councilwoman Lesli Harris questioned what work is being done to reopen the library, which sits dark, quiet, and locked up in the Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center.

Joyce Jackson, who lives close by, says it makes her sad seeing the library wasting away and no one in the community enjoying the library’s amenities.

“I think it’s wrong. I think it’s wrong that the library is locked up,” Jackson said.

The summer heat wave caused air conditioning issues at many library branches this year, but the only location without a timeline for reopening is Central City.

“Everything is up and running, except for Central City, and we are frustrated at the length of time,” Emily Painton, executive director of New Orleans Public Library, said at Monday’s budget meeting. “Apparently the HVAC is still possibly putting mold into our location.”

Painton says one of the issues with the Central City branch is that the Allie Mae Williams building is owned by the city. After issues with mold and the HVAC system, officials were unsure which entity would be responsible for repairs.

In a statement, library officials say work is being done to bid out contracts to make the necessary fixes:

The New Orleans Public Library is committed to upgrading and maintaining our locations around the City. One of our priorities is fixing our HVAC systems at impacted locations. We are working with Property Management to reopen Central City Library, located in the Allie Mae Williams Multi-Service Center, after reports of mold closed the space in August. We are part of two Capital Projects that focus on repairs at the Children’s Resource Center, Robert E. Smith, Algiers, Norman Meyer, East New Orleans, and Rosa F. Keller Libraries. Once Capital Projects shares timelines, we will communicate them with the public. At our last board meeting, the Library board voted to move $9.5 million in Library reserves into the 2024 budget. This budget is part of the overall City budget which is now up for City Council approval. If adopted, the $9.5 million is earmarked to cover the cost of critical replacements of the Main Library’s elevators and HVAC. At all times, our goal remains being open and accessible for all.

People in the neighborhood have taped up signs and written messages on the concrete in chalk that say things like, “our community needs our public library,” and “open now!”

“You can get that fixed right away and open back up for these kids and whoever needs to go to the library and use the computers,” Jackson said.

Shannon Cvitanovic, executive director of Friends of New Orleans Public Library, says she’s been in talks with some councilmembers about trying to make the bidding and procurement process flow better so that public buildings, like Central City Library, aren’t waiting for as long for repairs.

“What I don’t want to happen with this library branch, is that it gets shuffled to the side and not prioritized like it should be,” Cvitanovic said. “I just think that speaks to a bigger pattern in the city that we are building buildings that don’t seem to last the lifetime of a person.”

Cvitanovic said she also wants to see more proactive maintenance of libraries so that if the buildings are needed as cooling centers there won’t be any worry their A/C units will shut down.

Painton told the council that the library system is suffering from a dwindling workforce and that an increase in the 2024 budget would help bring in new faces and offer raises.

Councilwoman Harris said she wants to talk to library officials and NORD about using the vacant Keller Center as a temporary space for the Central City library branch.

“This seems to be a need that could be fulfilled in a temporary space for the library to go into while y’all are waiting for the remediation process that can go on forever and ever and ever,” Harris said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.