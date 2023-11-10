BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

5-year-old boy locked on a Brookhaven school bus for hours, parents say

By Holly Emery
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven family says their 5-year-old is traumatized after being left alone on a school bus for hours last week.

Each morning around 7 a.m., Shameaka Washington says her three children get on a school bus in Brookhaven.

This semester is the first year for her youngest son, 5-year-old Germani.

“He’s always been so excited about riding a school bus. He gets on there with his sister. She gets dropped off before he does,” Washington said.

Last Thursday, Washington says that all changed when she got a phone call.

“The first phone call I got was about 10:30 a.m. It was the robocall that the school district sends when your child is marked absent from school,” Washington explained. “So, I immediately called the school and they told me, ‘Our attendance was put in late that day. He’s fine. He’s at school.’ But they never checked to make sure.”

Two and a half hours later, Washington received another call from Germani’s school.

“The assistant principal answered the phone. He told me that Germani didn’t get off the bus at school. He was found at the bus barn. But he’s fine and back at school. About 15 minutes later, the head principal calls. She said, ‘I know you spoke to the assistant principal, but he didn’t tell you everything.’”

Washington says that’s when her heart dropped.

“She proceeded to tell me he wasn’t found until 1 p.m. that day. So, that’s a six-hour span. He was beating on the door, but the door was locked. He was crying and screaming to get off the bus. Someone at the bus barn found him and brought him back to school.”

We asked the Brookhaven School District to do an interview or release a statement about the incident. They declined both.

Superintendent Rod Henderson told the Daily Leader, “There was an issue with a child left temporarily on a bus, and a personnel issue that was handled.”

“The superintendent came to my house the next day and informed my husband and I that the driver was fired,” Washington said.

But since the incident, Germani hasn’t been the same.

”I plan on taking him into counseling, I just made an appointment for that today. It’s affected him emotionally, mentally, I can tell the difference in his whole attitude,” she explained. “He’s still happy, still him, but you can tell that he’s a lot more clingy and he doesn’t trust people that he knows, as much as he would have before.”

Despite the school district taking some action, the Washington family says they plan to take legal action in the near future.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Jefferson Parish officials find new uses for the Shrine on Airline
Jefferson Parish approves $15 million for Shrine on Airline renovations
Investigators suspect that a medical episode led to Mansoor losing control of the truck
Ice cream truck driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed 12-year-old in Kenner
Lil' Wayne collects the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame Inductee Award at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live,...
LSU postpones Lil Wayne concert at PMAC
FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York....
New Orleans native Jon Batiste nominated for 6 Grammy Awards; headlines several Louisiana nominees
One man was killed in a shooting in the 1800 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Fri., Nov. 10,...
Man killed in shooting near New Orleans Fair Grounds