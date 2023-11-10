Bruce: Rain chances ramping up: Spotty this weekend then several inches Monday pm Through Wednesday am

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It has been a while since we have had multiple days of rain chances. The next week should put a dent in the drought monitor. So, grab the rain gear and have your FOX 8 weather app handy to monitor those passing showers.

Tonight for Friday night football, a few showers are possible with lows cooling to the lower 60s north and mid 60s south.

The weekend will be filled with overcast skies and a few spotty showers as highs return to the upper 60s. Saturday the wetter day with (40%) coverage and (20%) Sunday.

Bruce: Spotty showers for the weekend. Best chance (40%) Saturday then a bit drier Sunday at (20%). A First Alert goes out next Monday afternoon through tuesday, the biggest rain chance in months arrive,. By next wednesday we could see 3-5+". pic.twitter.com/Id791dltNx — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 10, 2023

First Alert Mon & Tues

We’re watching a low that will form in the western Gulf early next week. It’ll bring slow moving and soaking rain by Monday and Tuesday. Some rain could be heavy. Early guidance suggests we could see several inches of rain and gusty wind.

We’re monitoring the flood threat since the rain could pool in low lying areas. We’ll know more as the low forms over the weekend and heads in our direction.

