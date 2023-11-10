Group says it has secured $10 million in funding for 9th Ward football stadium

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Backers of a long-delayed football stadium project in the Ninth Ward of New Orleans said they’ve raised enough money to begin construction.

The group 9th Ward Stadium said Thursday at a community meeting that it has raised $10 million toward a new football stadium to be constructed adjacent to G.W. Carver High School in the Desire neighborhood, which was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina.

A series of Fox 8 Lee Zurik investigations titled “Empty Field of Dreams” revealed the original group backing the “Field of Dreams” misspent $1 million raised through donations from across the world and extensive news coverage, bankrupting the project.

In 2019, a new group took the baton and began fundraising.

“We know sports has a way to bring people together, both in a unity way but also in a commercial way. We hope that will happen here,” said Arnie Fielkow, a former city councilmember and the chair of the board for 9th Ward Stadium.

On Thursday, the group held the first of two community meetings at the Desire-Florida Multi-Service Center to gather input from community members as they consult with an architect to develop a conceptual layout.

“We would definitely build the stadium with what we have right now. We’re trying still to raise another million and a half to two million from the business community,” Fielkow told Fox 8, noting the group is still in search of a company to secure naming rights to the stadium and the field.

The project was conceptualized as a “rebirth” for the Desire area, which was hit hard by Hurricane Katrina and has not seen much development in the years since.

“Of all the areas in New Orleans since Katrina, this is probably the least developed right now,” Fielkow said. “We really are hoping this isn’t just a sports stadium. That it’s a stadium that will bring people who will learn about the neighborhood. We’re going to have a lot of history built into this stadium.”

Community members who came to the meeting Thursday evening were hopeful and optimistic about the future of the project, praying it would be a catalyst for development in the area.

“It will have a lot of people in this community going to the games right there, right there, right in the immediate area,” said Rev. Howard Stirgus, pastor of a nearby church. “We thank God it’s going to happen now and that we’ll have a stadium that will help us do what we need to do here in the 9th Ward.”

The stadium would serve as the main hub for Carver football, but also for the entire community through both soccer and track and field.

9th Ward Stadium has entered into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with the Orleans Parish School Board (OPSB) who owns the land.

While the group has raised the money for the project, it will hand the keys over to the project for construction, a process that has already begun as OPSB and New Orleans Public Schools (NOLA-PS) selected John Williams Architects to provide design services for the project.

“From where they’re at now, the amount of funding they have, that’s great,” said community member Gilbert Bennett. “We’re ready to get started. We just have to get plans together, everybody on the same page, community together. The community is really going to love this thing.”

The group told community members the next step in the process is to procure and award a contract for a developer, which will happen late summer 2024 after the design is completed. They’re expecting to break ground late in 2024 with the stadium being completed by August or September 2025.

The next community meeting will be next Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Desire-Florida Multi-Service Center at 3250 Industry St.

