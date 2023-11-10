Home Depot and Rebuilding Together New Orleans join forces to give a local veteran the surprise of a lifetime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This is the time of year when Home Depot’s “Operation Surprise” and local nonprofit Rebuilding Together New Orleans join forces to change the lives of veterans who sacrificed for our country.

On Thursday, they were busy helping 69-year-old Vietnam War veteran Carey Lessene in the Saint Roch neighborhood.

The two organizations upgraded Lessene’s backyard, giving him a new patio.

Lessene fought in Vietnam from 1972 to 1975. He has vertigo and, for years, has used a wheelchair, spending much of his time indoors. He can enjoy his new backyard because he has a brand-new wheelchair ramp.

Lessene got emotional when he walked out of his back door and saw the crews working.

“I never cry, but this brought tears to my eyes,” Lessene said.

Lessene said he doesn’t think veterans get the appreciation they deserve.

“We were all overlooked at times,” he said. “I remember when I came home in my uniform on leave a couple of times, and I got spit at.”

Rebuilding Together New Orleans Executive Director William Stoudt said he loves to see how his work changes the community.

“Giving back to our neighbors, getting volunteers on site, getting a lot done, and really seeing the fruits of our labor,” Stoudt said.

Home Depot’s “Operation Surprise” aims to provide life-changing moments for veterans nationwide. From November 1 to November 20, Team Depot, Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, will complete hundreds of projects to honor Veterans Day.

Rebuilding Together New Orleans is a leading national nonprofit in safe and healthy housing that provides low-income neighbors with critical home repairs and revitalizes the communities in which we live. RTNO has restored and renewed more than 2,010 homes over the past 35 years in the New Orleans area.

The work on Lessene’s home is one of hundreds of projects Home Depot is doing nationwide to give back to those who fought for our country.

“It’s been a part of our culture as a company to incorporate our veterans’ communities,” said Team Depot Captain Tracy Jefferson. “We’re partnering with our local nonprofits like Rebuilding Together; we assist them to make it even better for those customers.”

