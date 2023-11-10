Jefferson Parish approves $15 million for Shrine on Airline renovations

METAIRIE (WVUE) - From a bird’s eye view, the Shrine on Airline’s football field looks awkward in a facility built to house minor league baseball.

Once home to the New Orleans Babycakes baseball team, the venue has since hosted the NOLA Gold rugby team and various football games. State and Jefferson Parish officials aim to transform the Shrine into a multi-event facility operable throughout the year.

“That is a diamond that has not been utilized. And it’s important that the taxpayers get what they paid for,” Kyle France, chairman of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, said.

France says the LSED is working on footing about $10 million to $15 million dollars to go toward major renovations at the Shrine. This comes as the Jefferson Parish Council unanimously approved spending $15 million in tax-payer dollars for the changes.

“Hopefully (it will be) a shrine that is worthy of the name because it hasn’t been in a number of years,” Councilman Scott Walker said at the Nov. 8 meeting. “That will change before too long.”

The LSED is currently working on mock-ups for phase one of renovations, with work starting in late 2024.

“We have to go with a more rectangular field and build out the sides and update the restrooms and elevators inside the facility,” France said.

The hope is that the renovations will bring in events more consistently, as well as an economic boom along Airline Highway.

“Think about the sales tax and other things that come along with that. People going to restaurants. People buying jerseys. People staying in hotel rooms,” Councilman Deano Bonano said.

Bonano says one of the goals is to make The Shrine a venue that can compete with other stadiums region-wide by attracting local festivals, tournaments and even some professional sporting events. The ample parking space, access to Airline Highway and the proximity of LaSalle Park will all tie into the push to make the Shrine on Airline a premier venue, even for its neighbor - the New Orleans Saints.

“During preseason training, the Saints hold about 1,500 people for practice everyday. If we move them here, they can have 10,000 people for practice,” Bonano said.

Renovations will also create more seating, eating/drinking options and a better layout for sports teams, which the current tenant, the NOLA Gold, will welcome.

“The fact that this is now going to be a state-of-the-art facility for events is exactly what the market needs. NOLA Gold CEO Van Gallinghouse said. “Right now, the stadium is one of the leaders in the league. It’s a phenomenal venue. Just imagine what it will be when we close it in.”

France says the LSED wants to work with NOLA Gold, representatives for high school football and other event leaders along the way and they plan out phase one of renovations. He also says the new and improved stadium could attract other teams to Metairie in the future.

“We have had conversations with a number of different entities, USL soccer league, USFL football league,” France said.

