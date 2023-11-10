BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Light rains into the weekend; heavy rain potential next week

Light rain showers and clouds will interrupt your Friday and weekend forecast.
Rain chances into next week
Rain chances into next week(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cloudy, dreary pattern has arrived and we’re going to need to get used to it as rain chances are in the forecast for the next 7 days.

Some passing showers and sprinkles will be a possibility through your Friday morning commute. The good news is with the arrival of the rain, the threat for fog and super fog has dwindled. Through the day today, clouds will remain thick and some showers will be a possibility. Rain shouldn’t add up to all that much and highs will be in the 70s.

The weekend won’t be a washout but it will remain cloudy and expect periods of light showers. Again, any rain that falls will not amount to all that much. The rain chances for your weekend will be 40% Saturday but dropping down to 20% on Sunday. Highs will be falling back into the 60s as we trend cooler because of the cloud cover.

All attention is shifting to the potential for heavy rains early next week. The front that’s expected to stall over the Gulf will form an organized area of low pressure on Monday. This will lead to widespread rain across the region with some of that rain being on the heavy side. Multiple inches of rain will be a possibility in the Monday and Tuesday forecast. More on that as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Slidell Police identified convicted felon Herbert Earl Davis, 49, as the Slidell man arrested...
Slidell bank robbery suspect arrested
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Bruce: Much needed rain on the way
Bruce: The dry trend is coming to an ends as several inches of rain are expected over the next 5 days
Rain moves in tonight.
First widespread rain potential in a while arrives Thursday night
Afternoon weather update for Thursday, Nov. 9
Morning weather update for Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5 a.m.
Rain chances the next 7 days
Rain arrives as soon as tonight