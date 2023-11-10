Light rains into the weekend; heavy rain potential next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cloudy, dreary pattern has arrived and we’re going to need to get used to it as rain chances are in the forecast for the next 7 days.

Some passing showers and sprinkles will be a possibility through your Friday morning commute. The good news is with the arrival of the rain, the threat for fog and super fog has dwindled. Through the day today, clouds will remain thick and some showers will be a possibility. Rain shouldn’t add up to all that much and highs will be in the 70s.

The weekend won’t be a washout but it will remain cloudy and expect periods of light showers. Again, any rain that falls will not amount to all that much. The rain chances for your weekend will be 40% Saturday but dropping down to 20% on Sunday. Highs will be falling back into the 60s as we trend cooler because of the cloud cover.

All attention is shifting to the potential for heavy rains early next week. The front that’s expected to stall over the Gulf will form an organized area of low pressure on Monday. This will lead to widespread rain across the region with some of that rain being on the heavy side. Multiple inches of rain will be a possibility in the Monday and Tuesday forecast. More on that as we get closer.

