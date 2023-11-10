LSU wins home opener over Queens University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No.1 LSU (1-1) dominated their home opener against Queens University (0-2) on Thursday, Nov 9.

The Lady Tigers won 112-55.

Angel Reese was the leading scorer for the Tigers, putting up 28 points and 12 rebounds. Sa’Myah Smith added 21 points and Aneesah Morrow with 16 points.

LSU remains in the PMAC to take on Mississippi Valley State on Sunday, November 12.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

