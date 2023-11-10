BBB Accredited Business
LSU wins home opener over Queens University

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No.1 LSU (1-1) dominated their home opener against Queens University (0-2) on Thursday, Nov 9.

The Lady Tigers won 112-55.

Angel Reese was the leading scorer for the Tigers, putting up 28 points and 12 rebounds. Sa’Myah Smith added 21 points and Aneesah Morrow with 16 points.

LSU remains in the PMAC to take on Mississippi Valley State on Sunday, November 12.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

