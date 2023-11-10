Man killed in shooting near New Orleans Fair Grounds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man has died following a shooting Friday, Nov. 10, near the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department says a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

Details were limited but officials say the man, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was rushed to a hospital where he died from injuries.

CRIMETRACKER

Judge reverses decision, sentencing teen offender to juvenile life after escape from custody

Grand jury indicts 18-year-old in fatal summer shooting in Eden Isles

Shooting near Frenchmen Street leaves one person injured, police say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.