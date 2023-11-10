BBB Accredited Business
Man killed in shooting near New Orleans Fair Grounds

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man has died following a shooting Friday, Nov. 10, near the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department says a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

Details were limited but officials say the man, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was rushed to a hospital where he died from injuries.

